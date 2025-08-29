Labor Day weekend means everything to workers

BOISE, Idaho — Labor Day weekend is here.

According to the Department of Labor, in 1882, a man named Peter McGuire of the Brotherhood of Carpenters suggested setting aside a day for a holiday for the workers. The carpenter’s union plays a big part in the Treasure Valley’s growth.

For union carpenter Ken Johnson from Local Union 635, it is a family affair. “I'm a third-generation union carpenter. My dad was in the union. My grandpa was in the union. One of my kids is out there working on that ID1 right now, swinging those panels.”

Labor Day means everything to workers

“So, it's a good career, good living, supports the family, benefits are awesome.”

As an apprentice, Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked Manual Garza what attracted him to the union. “Why, why did you join and why do you, why do you stay a member?"

"The reason why I joined was because of my family, you know, the family that comes with the benefits, and it helps them out a lot too.”

635 is keeping very busy with the massive Micron expansion project.

“We have about a half million square feet of office building that's going up. And that will be the biggest office building in the state of Idaho when it's completed.”

It’s not a secret that construction from Micron to Middleton is booming, and without skilled workers, union workers would be playing catch-up.

Johnson explains, “Hey, without labor, you don't have anything. We not only build these buildings, we build strong communities, and hey, in order to attract those workers, you need that symbiotic relationship with developers as well as contractors to ensure that you are doing everything to not only encourage that workforce but also retain them.”

Gil Arouxette is the lead representative for Southern Idaho for the Carpenters Union Local 635. Arouxette said Labor Day is really about all workers.

“Because we see that in any industry, yeah, the number one retention is a value in appreciating your workers.”