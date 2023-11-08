Kuna election results: Joe Stear elected to serve third term as Kuna Mayor

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna native Joe Stear has been elected to serve his third term as Kuna's mayor.

The unofficial results from Tuesday night showed he had secured over 57% of the city's votes.

ADA COUNTY KUNA MAYOR UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

The voter turn out for the odd year election was just over 27%. Those who came out said they were voting for change.

Another incumbent voted to serve another term is James (JD) Grant from Kuna School Board of Trustees, in Zone 2.

However, in Zone 1 and 5, the other zones in rotation for a new trustee, the new comer won the favor of Kuna voters.

Kuna residents in Kuna Rural Fire District 1 (Ada and Canyon Counties) were also voting for a Commissioner. The two candidates were Rebekah (Becky) Luther and Addison Coffelt.

Kuna Professional Fire Fighters publicly endorsed Addison Coffelt on their social media pages prior to election day.

Combined results from Ada and Canyon countries show that Rebekah (Becky) Luther has been unofficially re-elected.

