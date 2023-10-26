Kuna School Board candidate responds to opponent switching campaign flyers

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna School Board trustee Candidate for Zone 2, Kristi Hardy, was seen ringing the doorbell, taking the flyer that was already there, folding it up, and then replacing it with her own.

The timestamps at the bottom of the video show that about 20 minutes earlier, James ‘J.D.’ Grant was putting up his flier. He says he didn’t knock because the household has a “No Soliciting” sign posted.

Erin Craig Hardy using her own flyer to cover when she grabbed Grant's Flyer

Here’s what he had to say when the video started circulating on social media, “My phone went off and I had probably 15 or so messages with that video showing that she took my flyer down and put hers up. I was saddened by it, but I know Kristi and she’s a good person and she means well, but she screwed up. I’m just trying to take the high road and I wanna focus on the positive things that I’m doing in the community and the positive things that are happening in our school district.”

Idaho News 6 reached out to Kristi Hardy for comment multiple times but did not hear back.

Hardy did, however, take to a local Kuna Facebook group to admit to and apologize for her wrongdoings.

Facebook Kristi Hardy apologizes on Facebook for switch her campaign flyer with her opponent's

When Idaho News 6 spoke to Grant asking, “Did [Hardy] ever come through and apologize to you directly?”

Grant responded, “She tried to reach out, I’ve been so busy with campaigning and knocking [on] doors that I haven’t been able to talk to her.”

KIVI / October 25, 2023 Reporter Allie Triepke speaking with James Grant

James ‘JD’ Grant, is the incumbent for Zone 2 of the Kuna School Board. He says he is running for reelection to continue the work he has already started in the community.

“...To help communicate with the developers when they are building that it is bringing kids into our schools and our classrooms. And then that process in the last 3 and a half years or so we’ve collected $5.5 million to help fund education,” said Grant.

Grant also says that he has had other campaign materials damaged or taken in the past few months, but isn’t exactly sure who or what happened to them.

Idaho's Secretary of State categorizes taking of campaign material as petty theft.

A School Board and Trustee candidate Q & A session for the Kuna School Board candidates is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 30.

Kuna School Board Kuna School Board Candidiate Q & A

Below is a full list of all candidates running for election in the Kuna School District.

School Trustee Election November 7, 2023 Information

Three trustee positions are up for election for four-year terms, which begin in January 2024.

Patrons may only vote for candidates that live in their zone and seek to represent it on the Board of Trustees.

Trustee positions and candidates up for election are:

