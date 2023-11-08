Kuna residents voting for change on election day

KUNA, Idaho — Who's up for Mayor in Kuna?



Robert (Bobby) Rossadillo

Joe Stear

Cristin Sandu

LEARN MORE | Rapid growth is changing Kuna, and all three mayoral candidates agree something needs to be done

Who are the Kuna School Board Trustee candidates?



Zone 1 - This zone is located in Ada County. Candidates:

Joy Thomas Hillary S. Lowe

Zone 2 - This zone is located in Ada County. Candidates:

Kristi Hardy James (JD) Grant

Zone 5 - This zone is located in both Ada and Canyon counties. Candidates:

Russell L. (Russ) Johnson Michael Thornton



Kuna residents in Kuna Rural Fire District 1 are also voting for a Commissioner. The two candidates are Rebekah (Becky) Luther and Addison Coffelt.

Ada County Kuna voters can put their two cents into the potential bond that the whole county is seeing on their ballot.

Here’s why neighbors are saying they voted.

8-year-resident Kimberly said that residents should vote since we have the right, and that, “we have to change some things and that's why I chose to vote.”

Debbie recently moved to Kuna, and she said her and her husband Dave did their research, “I just think it's important that we get our opinion in and have our voices heard.”

Katrina has lived in Kuna for 29 years and she told me, “Yes, it's very important and I wish our little ones are younger, vote, vote, vote! It's so important. There's so much that needs to change around here.”

Thomas and his wife Donna came in to vote. “You know, we feel a responsibility, you know, being residents,” said Thomas, and Donna added, “and it's up to us to make good choices to get the right people in office.”