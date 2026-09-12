'Know Before You Light': Idaho Department of Lands still requires burn permits

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Lands took to social media on Friday to remind the public that wildfire season hasn't come to a close yet.

The IDL shared that burn permits are required until Oct. 20. Even with more lax restrictions, the types of burns allowed are dependent on conditions, firefighting resources available at the time, and local requirements.

This comes after we shared with you that the Boise County Board of County Commissioners voted back in June to implement a burn ban after wildfire activity,

Here are some tips the IDL shared to help foster fire prevention practices:



Check whether you need a burn permit — campfires don't need permits in Idaho

Make sure the burn type is currently being permitted — have your active permit before ignition

Check for any additional local requirements or restrictions

Have the tools and water you need to keep your fire under control

Never leave your fire unattended

Drown, stir, drown again — until it's cold to the touch.

Magic Valley Southern Idaho fire agencies share tips to prepare for wildfire season Joey Martin

You can find burn permits by visiting https://burnpermits.idaho.gov.