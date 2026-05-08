Southern Idaho fire agencies offer tips to help residents prepare for an active wildfire season

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Fire and land agencies across southern Idaho are sounding the alarm about what could be a record-breaking wildfire season, citing a winter with little snow and no spring snowmelt to dampen dry conditions.

Thousand Springs State Park, Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management, and the Hagerman Fire District held a question-and-answer meet-and-greet on Friday to help homeowners in the Hagerman Valley prepare for the worst.

WATCH: Southern Idaho fire agencies warn 2026 wildfire season could break records due to low snowpack and dry conditions.

Southern Idaho agencies warn of record 2026 wildfire season

"We've already seen temperatures reach into the 70's and 80's well before May – so the dangers are very, very high," Hagerman National Fossil Beds' Kendra Kersting said.

The event focused on teaching residents how to prepare for and prevent wildfires.

"Basically, teaching people how to prepare for wildfires and prevent wildfires and also be fire-wise," explained Kersting. "It's just a way for people to learn a little more to protect themselves, their homes, and the community from wildfires."

Twin Falls BLM's Adam Leija said dry fields and a lack of moisture make this a critical time for property owners outside city limits to take action.

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"We know that fields are dry. Obviously, we know we didn't have the snowpack— we don't have the moisture so far— so, it just depends on the starts and what the storm tracks do as it comes through the valley," Leija said.

One of the recommended steps may seem counterproductive: properly burning off overgrowth, drainage ditches, and old wood piles. That process requires a permit.

"Just think before you strike. After May 10 till October 20, you need to make sure you obtain a fire burn permit," added Leija.

For residents in town or on the edge of town, Hagerman Fire District Assistant Chief Dan Nelson said a simple walk of your property can reveal fire hazards, particularly around vegetation.

"Cheat grass— as we know— we live in it, and it is very susceptible, so make sure that's cleared out from your house and make sure your trees are limbed up so those little flames can't turn into big flames and race up the trees," Nelson said.

Residents with questions about potential fire hazards on their property are encouraged to contact their local fire protection agency.

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