IDAHO — Many Iranians across the globe celebrated the death of Iran’s supreme leader after he was killed following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

Those celebrations extended to the Iranian community in Idaho, including one Meridian woman who grew up in Iran and says she couldn’t be happier.

“We are celebrating here and people that are in Iran, they are in the streets celebrating, dancing, chanting, the tears are coming down, but these are the tears of joy,” said Farnoush Davis, who lived in Iran for 30 years before immigrating to the United States.

WATCH | Hear Davis' reaction to the news of the strikes in Iran

‘I’ve Been Waiting 47 Years’: Iranian Idahoan reacts to death of Iran’s supreme leader

“For 47 years, personally, I’ve been waiting for the moment that they say the supreme leader Ali Khamenei is dead,” she said.

Davis said her people have been oppressed for decades by the regime.

“Islamic republic is the largest state of terrorism and supporter of terrorism in the world, and in the region … Peaceful protests or negotiation is not their language so you have to speak their language and their language is just eliminate them," said Davis.

Following multiple U.S. and Israeli strikes Saturday, some Iranian groups around the world took to the streets, celebrating the supreme leader’s death.

“This strike is positive. We thank President Trump for helping people of Iran,” Davis said.

But the future of the country is still uncertain.

“I’m supporting the constitutional monarchy, what we had and that’s because of the culture and the history of our country. That’s the best for us,” Davis added.