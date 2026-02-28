Idaho politicians respond to Trump authorizing U.S military force in Iran

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched major strikes in Tehran, with President Trump calling for an Iranian regime change.

President Trump authorized the U.S military operation without congressional approval, a decision that Democrats in Congress are arguing is unconstitutional.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea says Democrats are "demanding answers and accountability on behalf of the American people, who are being dragged toward another open-ended war they do not support."

Necochea says her greatest concern lies with American troops, contractors and civilians who she says "did not choose this conflict."

"Idaho has thousands of active-duty servicemembers, National Guard members, and military families who live with the consequences when leaders make reckless choices," she says.

However, not all lawmakers share Necochea's sentiments.

Idaho Republican representative Mike Simpson commends President Trump's "decisive action" in Iran.

Idaho News 6

"Iran was given every opportunity to resolve this peacefully through negotiations but chose not to," Simpson said in a post to Facebook. "I commend President Trump for taking decisive action against a regime responsible for decades of terror. May God protect our men and women in uniform on this vital mission."