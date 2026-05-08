'It feels like an honor': Idaho artist recreates Declaration of Independence using the power of the Sun

The United States is gearing up for its 250th birthday and one Idaho artist is using his sun powered art style to honor the country.

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Idaho artist recreates Declaration of Independence using the Sun

Michael Papadakis was featured on the cover of Time Magazine last year for his unique style of art that focuses on redirecting sunlight using lenses and magnifying glasses. His current project is a 4x5 foot recreation of the Declaration of Independence that he created in honor of America's 250th birthday. The wooden model has already taken over 90 hours to create.

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"One day I thought, why not transcribe, also known as 'sunscribe', one of the most important documents in American history," Papadakis said.

"I love this country with all my heart, honestly."

The piece will be presented at a Fourth of July event in St. Augustine, Florida later this year. Papadakis says the document's fundamental focus on independence is what makes it so valuable to America's history.

“The message and the inner struggle of a lot of individuals to gain their own independence, it's all written right here, so we may see it as a declaration for the country but really, it's like an individual declaration for each one of us," he said.