ISP reveals cause of school bus rollover on Highway 55

The Idaho State Police has released information regarding the school bus crash that blocked State Highway 55 for several hours and sent multiple occupants returning from YMCA Horsethief Reservoir Summer Camp to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release sent out today, authorities revealed:

At this time, investigating troopers believe the school bus crashed after it veered off the roadway and over-corrected causing it to roll over. No other vehicles were directly involved in this incident.

The driver of the bus is reported to be a 64-year-old female from Caldwell, Idaho. The report states that she, along with eight of the passengers on the bus, sustained injuries. The bus had a total of 28 people on board.

The bus was one of four returning campers from the popular week-long summer camp. It was the only bus involved in the accident.

ISP says that they have concluded their portion of the investigation and the case will now move on to the Boise County Prosecutors Office for further review.

