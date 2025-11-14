Islamic Center of Boise gives out free halal turkeys for Thanksgiving

BOISE, Idaho — The holidays are tough on Idahoans' wallets, but one faith-based group is offering a helping hand this month.

On Thursday, the Islamic Center of Boise (ICB) received a shipment of free turkeys that they gave out to community members in the Treasure Valley.

The faith center received a grant from Islamic Relief USA, and now over 150 resettled families from different countries get to enjoy the Thanksgiving tradition.

"Traditionally, during Thanksgiving, people want to cook. As an Islamic community of faith, it's hard to get halal turkeys in Idaho."

Halal means "allow" or "lawful" under Islamic law, and several people we spoke to who came for a turkey said this is the first time they have ever had one.

“Just to get these here is much more than what it would cost getting these turkeys [from a store],” said Reshma Kamal, member of ICB.

Idaho News 6 visited several grocery stores and even a specialty market in search of a halal turkey, but ultimately came up empty-handed.

“To be able to enjoy a halal turkey and then the culture that they come into and embrace that as well, I think that's important— not to feel left out,” Kamal said. “Sometimes they come from very difficult spaces. It's a resettled community, so the trauma from where they are coming, what they have gone through, they bring it all here.”

Kamal is grateful for the grant and says the turkey brings more than just food to the table.

“It’s important to remember that Thanksgiving has meaning for many communities in different ways. One thing you can see is we come around to thank what God has given us and be grateful for that, and then having food right ther,e which is halal, and we can have it [with] easy access with our family to eat together. I think that's important.”

ICB is also working on permitting a food pantry to serve halal food to the local community.