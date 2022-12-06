Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene

On Wednesday, investigators will return to the Kind Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families.

"The items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until the families can collect the belongings," the press release stated. "These arrangements were made in coordination with the families."

Media and community members are asked to keep roads clear.

"Movement of the items will be done as privately as possible in an effort to maintain respect for the victims and their families," authorities stated.

The house remains an active crime scene, as police say progress continues in the investigation.

Chief Fry shared more on the process on the department's YouTube page.

More from the Moscow Police Chief: https://t.co/GOoULB9GEr — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) December 6, 2022

Detectives are still working through more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions.

"We believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening," they shared again. "Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders."

To assist with the ongoing investigation, police are urging people to report any odd or out-of-the-ordinary events.

Information can be submitted:



The four victims were found dead on November 13. Police have still not named a suspect, made an arrest, or found the murder weapon.