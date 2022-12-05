Moscow murder investigation: police address stalker claims, location of victim's dog at the scene

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are sharing some new information in their ongoing investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of November 13.

Investigators added context to claims that victim Kaylee Goncalvez told friends she had a stalker.

In their latest update, Monday afternoon, police said investigators identified an incident from mid-October involving Goncalvez at a local business, "which may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family."

Police say two men were seen inside a local business. "They parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car," the press release stated. "The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her."

Police say detectives contacted both men and learned the two were attempting to meet women at the business. "This was corroborated through additional investigation," the release stated.

Detectives say the information they have leads them to believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking. "No evidence suggests the two males were involved in the murders," authorities said Monday.

Still, they are urging anyone with information about Kaylee having a stalker to contact the Tip Line at 208-883-7180.

Police also acknowledged the lack of public information on the case is leading to speculation.

"There have been statements and speculation about this case, victim injuries, cause of death, evidence collection and processing, and investigative techniques. With the active criminal investigation, law enforcement has not released additional facts to the family or the public," the release stated. "We recognize the frustration this causes and that speculation proliferates in the absence of facts. However, we firmly believe speculation and unvetted information is a disservice to the victims, their families, and our community. The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information whenever possible but not at the expense of compromising the investigation and prosecution."

Detectives are also working to solidify the timeline surrounding Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin's whereabouts the night of the murders, specifically between 9:00 p.m. when they were seen at a Sigma Chi Party and 1:45 a.m. when they were back at the King Road residence.

"Any interactions, contacts, direction, and method of travel or anything abnormal could add context to what occurred," authorities said.

Police also addressed the known whereabouts of one of the victim's dogs who was found unharmed at the scene when officers arrived Sunday afternoon.

Cops don't know where the dog was at the time of the murders, but when they arrived the dog was in a room where no victims were killed. Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene. — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) December 5, 2022

Police say there's no way to know for sure where in the house the dog was during the murders, but the pet was found when officers arrived inside a bedroom where no victims were located. We learned from Goncalvez's family that Kaylee slept in her roommate Madison Mogen's room that night, although police have still not shared the exact locations of each victim.

"Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene," the release stated. "The dog was taken to Animal Services and released to a responsible person."

According to authorities, detectives continue processing and working through more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions.

"We believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening. Our focus is the investigation, not the activities," police said. "Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders."

More than three weeks after the fatal stabbings, police still have no suspect and no murder weapon.

"Only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public. There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false information," authorities said. "We encourage referencing official releases for accurate information and updated progress."

Police are still urging anyone in the community to step forward with information.

Information can be submitted:

o Tip Line: 208-883-7180

o Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

o Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho