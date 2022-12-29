Investigators cleaning up crime scene of quadruple homicide near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department says efforts will begin Friday morning to remove potential biohazards and other harmful substances that were used to collect evidence from the King Street home where four University of Idaho students were murdered in mid-November.

Crews will be back at the crime scene Friday for "remediation activities". Police say there is no timeline for completion, but the property will be returned to the property management company when they are finished. In the meantime, the home remains an active crime scene under police patrol.

In the department's latest video release, Moscow Police Chief James Fry says police have received roughly 19,000 tips regarding the ongoing investigation, and officers have conducted more than 300 interviews.

Investigators continue processing and working through more than 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips, 6,050 digital media submissions, and have conducted over 300 interviews, according to the news release.

"Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content," the release said. "Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip."

Police are also still asking for information regarding who may have been driving a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share about this case.

Police have not hosted an in-person press conference since November 23. They still have not made any arrests, publicly named a suspect, or located the murder weapon.