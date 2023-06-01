Independent investigation into dog shooting incident on I-84 has been launched

In a press release received from the Heyburn Police Department regarding the incident terminating the lives of two dogs found loose on I-84 last week, the HPD reports that a neighboring law enforcement agency will be conducting an independent investigation into the matter.

The story first gained attention as a video circulated via social media showing bystanders cursing and yelling at an officer as he shoots and hits one of the dogs while another lies dead on the road.

According to the press release, the incident, which occurred on May 27, will be investigated to determine if there were any violations of the law, and if there were any violations of HPD policy and procedures.

Findings will be presented to Chief Ryan Bertalotto, who will then determine if and what further action will be appropriate.

Pending the outcome of the investigations, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.