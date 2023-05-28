Controversial video shows Idaho police shooting two dogs running on the I-84

HEYBURN, Idaho — A shocking video has sparked controversy and conversation about the Heyburn Police Department following a confrontation between officers and two loose dogs on the I-84. The video, which was circulated on social media, shows bystanders cursing and yelling at an officer as a shot hits one of the dogs, with the other already lying on the road.

A press release made by the Heyburn Police Department explains that "the dogs were uncooperative" and "not in range to use a taser". The release continues, explaining that the heavy Memorial Day traffic made road conditions especially unsafe, and that officers felt their decision to fire on the dogs was the safest for families driving for the holiday weekend.

Discussion about the graphic video on social media had a very different tone, with witnesses alleging that bystanders were close to having the dogs in hand and that non-lethal methods could have subdued the animals.

Each dog was shot a single time before they were removed from the roadway. This story will be updated as the situation develops.