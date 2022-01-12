IDHW reports record number of COVID-19 cases in a day

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases in a day.

IDHW reported 2,319 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 331,265 since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 2,298 on Dec. 9, 2020.

The state also added five new deaths Tuesday, totaling 4,243 to date.

The update comes as health officials continue to stress the impacts the omicron variant is having on the state.

At a media briefing Tuesday, state health officials said all measures monitored each day for COVID-19 are headed in the opposite direction they want to see, as omicron spreads across Idaho and is infecting more people faster.