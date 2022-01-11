Watch
Idaho health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 11, 2022
IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold its weekly COVID-19 media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, where state health officials will give an update on the state’s current COVID-19 data.

Right now, health officials and hospitals leaders say Idaho is seeing the fifth COVID-19 surge as they continue to see an increase in demand for testing, a significant increase in case numbers and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

On Monday, there were 1,495 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the state since Friday according to the Department of Health and Welfare. To date, there have been 4,238 deaths, with 3 new, reported to the state since Friday.

St. Luke's is reporting a little over 10% of their hospital's volume and close to 30% of their ICU volume is COVID-related as those numbers continue to increase. At Saint Alphonsus, their coronavirus volume has doubled over the past two weeks, from below 20 patients to an in-patient COVID-19 volume of 43 on Thursday.

During the briefing, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, administrator for the Division of Public Health Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn and more Idaho health officials will give updates.

To watch the briefing click here.

