Idaho's top news stories of 2017

The year 2017 began with Snowmageddon. Boise had snow on the ground for well over a month. The winter took its toll on the Gem State, collapsing buildings all over the region, and causing millions of dollars worth of damage.
There also was the shocking triple murder with still no answers. The three victims bodies, including a 13-year-old girl, were discovered on a Canyon County property. Police are still looking for the man they believe is responsible, Gerald Michael Bullinger.
2017 did bring closure to a long and divisive story when a military judge ruled that Hailey native Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl would not serve any prison time for walking off his post in Afghanistan.
As the leaves changed colors, we learned Boise State University President Bob Kustra plans to retire in the new year, while students at another local university made history. Idaho’s first satellite blasted into space thanks to a dedicated team of undergraduates at Northwest Nazarene University.
From outer space to Idaho’s great outdoors came a couple of 6 On Your Side’s most talked about stories of the year.