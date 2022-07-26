Abortion in Idaho could be illegal by the end of August 2022.

The Supreme Court of the United States released the official judgment July 26 in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. This ruling will put Idaho's trigger ban on abortions into effect on August 25, 2022.

Read the full SCOTUS ruling here:

The official ruling comes down the day after the regional branch of Planned Parenthood files a third lawsuit to block an abortion ban in Idaho. Planned Parenthood has now filed three lawsuits against the State of Idaho to block abortion bans signed into law in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The law signed in 2020 is the state's "trigger law" and will now officially take effect August 25 with the official ruling.

Idaho's trigger law from 2020 will ban all abortions except in the case of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life. Idaho Code states anyone who performs an abortion could face two to five years in prison. Gov. Brad Little signed a law in 2020, including a trigger provision, making abortion a crime for the doctor performing the procedure now that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

Oral arguments in the two lawsuits previously filed by Planned Parenthood will be heard in the state's Supreme Court August 3. Planned Parenthood officials requested the July 2022 lawsuit also be heard in court that same day.