Idaho youth call for climate justice, fish preservation at Statehouse rally

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of Treasure Valley students filled the Idaho Statehouse steps on Friday to celebrate Earth Day and call for climate justice action.

Organized by two youth-led environmental groups — the Idaho Climate Justice League and Youth Salmon Protectors — the rally featured teen speakers and an appearance from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. McLean was honored during the rally for her efforts to make Boise carbon-neutral by 2050.

Boise High School student Lizzy Duke-Moe, a member of Youth Salmon Protectors, said the groups plan to honor more elected officials taking positive action on climate change.

Happy Earth Day, Boise! Students from all around the city rallied for climate action outside the Capitol Building. I was honored to be presented with the Outstanding Progress in Climate Action Award but more than that, I was honored to join the next generation of climate leaders. pic.twitter.com/SFyc8Ma7GO — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) April 22, 2022

Still, the youth activists said more work needs to be done — and they need state leader's help.

“I want to see all levels of government include climate action road maps or climate action plans for sustainability,” Idaho Climate Justice League member Sneha Sharma said. “Not only say that we’re going to commit to clean energy but actually take action upon it and hold ourselves accountable.”

The student speakers outlined several action items they want to see from officials:

