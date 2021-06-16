Boise City Council takes one step closer to carbon neutrality, approves climate plan

The Boise City Council approved a climate actions goals plan, which includes a carbon neutral goal for city government by 2035 with the entire community following by 2050.

The City Council unanimously approved the plan, known as the Climate Action Roadmap, during Tuesday's meeting.

“Tonight is truly an historic moment for our city,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement. “This is a time of great challenges, and also immense opportunity that Boise is uniquely positioned to face head on. We’re the generation that must solve the climate crisis because our health and economy depend on us doing this now. Boise will be a climate innovation leader, and we will rise to the challenge of this moment.”

I’m so thrilled that tonight Boise City Council adopted a new Climate Action Roadmap & the goal to be a carbon neutral city by the year 2050. I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped make this possible!



By working together, Boise will be a national leader in climate action. https://t.co/m1zuOnnKka — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) June 16, 2021

The city conducted a study on climate impacts specific to Boise in 2016, which included hotter summer days, worsening air quality, heavier precipitation days, shifting seasonal water levels, earlier snow melt and increasing drought frequency, according to a news release from the city.

The Climate Action Roadmap focuses on seven areas:

Buildings and Energy

Transportation

Consumption and Waste

Food Systems

Natural Environment

Water

Innovation and Engagement

The plan will build on initiatives currently in place, according to the city, including:

A 100% clean electricity goal

The nation’s largest direct-use geothermal system

The state’s first-ever net zero energy building

Citywide compost program

Recycled water program in development

Green and open space initiatives

Celebrated ridge-to-rivers trail systems

Extensive environmental education programs

"This is the culmination of a lot of hard work,” said Steve Hubble, Climate Action Division manager at the City of Boise, in a statement. “We certainly recognize the challenges we face, but those same challenges also present opportunities for innovation. We will move in a smart, strategic and determined fashion. This is work we must undertake together as a community, from residents and businesses, community organizations, our utility partners, and the city government.".