Idaho Steelheads sell out first regular season game

BOISE, Idaho — Hockey season is back in the Treasure Valley, and the Idaho Steelheads are heading into season Friday with their home opener at the Idaho Central Arena.

Fans have been waiting months for hockey season to return and are excited to cheer on their Steelheads. Steelheads media team telling Idaho News 6, Friday's game is another sellout.

RELATED | Idaho Steelheads players and fans prepare for the 2023-24 season

Idaho News 6 reporter Allie Triepke caught up with longtime fan Duane, ahead of tonight’s action.

Puck drop for the first game of regular season is set for 7:10 pm.

During the 2022-23 season, the Steelheads set new franchise records including a top spot in the ECHL regular season.

RELATED | Idaho Steelheads are enjoying a record setting season both on the ice and in attendance