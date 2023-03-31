Idaho Steelheads are enjoying a record setting season both on the ice and in attendance

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads shutout Kansas City 6-0 on Wednesday running their winning streak to ten games, it's the team's second double digit winning streak of the season.

Records continue to fall during this historic season for the Idaho Steelheads who have a 52-9 record, they have already clinched the Mountain Division title.

"You couldn’t have scripted a better season to walk into," said Cam McGuire the play-by-play broadcaster who got hired last summer. "It like this it has been a lot of work trying to keep up to date with all these records, but there are certainly worse problems that you can have."

The Steelheads have four home games left as they play Kansas City again on Friday and Saturday, then they will welcome Utah to town next week for two more games.

If the Steelheads win tonight they set the record for most wins in franchise history, two more wins at Idaho Central Arena will give them the most home victories in the history of the ECHL and if they can win five of their final eight games they will set the record for the most wins ever in ECHL.

"It has been incredible, sometimes guys might want to take the foot off the gas and relax, but not this group," said coach Everett Sheen. "I can honestly say it has been a lot of fun to coach them."

The Steelheads are also setting records in attendance, Wednesday marked the 30th sellout in 32 games at Idaho Central Arena, including 30 straight home sellouts.

"It doesn’t matter if it is a Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday the fans come out each and every night," said McGuire. "All the credit to them for making this such a great place to play for the home team, probably not for the visiting team as I would say it would is arguably the hardest building to play at in the league."

The Steelheads hope this energy will continue when the regular season comes to a close as the team looks forward to having a home ice advantage in the playoffs.

"Yeah, keep it going in the playoffs," said Sheen. "Our guys love playing in front of our fans and having it sold out almost every single game has been something special and we want to keep that vibe going through the regular season and into playoffs."

The Idaho Steelheads will wear throwback jerseys in the final two games against Kansas City, those jerseys will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for St. Luke's.

So far this fundraiser has raised a total of $566,634 since it started back in the 1997-98 season, it marks their third fundraiser of the year and more information on how to get a classic Steelheads jersey click here.