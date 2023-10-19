Idaho Steelheads players and fans prepare for the 2023-24 season

BOISE, Idaho — The seats at Idaho Central Arena are empty at Wednesday morning skate practice for our Idaho Steelheads, but after last season's record number of home game sellouts, Friday’s opening night game is sure to be a loud one.

34 out of the 36 home games -to be exact- were sold out, and the stands filled with fans.

“Yeah I came to every game last season,” said Steelheads fan Traiton Kelly.

The Steelheads also set a franchise record for the most wins in a season, and most home game wins.

“Steelheads have a unique environment where it’s one of the best arenas in the ECHL, because of the fans, every fan is engaged. Steelheads run the arena,” said Kelly.

Last season the team fell to the Florida Everblades in the Kelly Cup Championship.

Now more than a dozen players from last year’s division champion squad are returning, and head coach Sheen said the veteran players returning will help continue the winning momentum.

“We had some players move on and move up which is good, typically teams will bring back 7 to 8 players a season, but we are very fortunate to bring back 14,” said Sheen.

As the Steelheads practice this week to prepare, they look ahead to the first regular season game on Friday.

“It’s been good so far, the new guys are buying in right away. I think it’s pretty easy having that many guys come back and that same message just being, relay it every day that we got to come into work and we’ll have our fun by winning games,” said Captain A.J. White.

Besides a few new players on the ice, three new game-day sweaters will make their debut this year.

“They have the whole new jersey collective this year and a whole new hat collective coming out,” said Kelly, and if you’re a fan looking to represent the Steelheads at the games or around town, fans say The Tacklebox has it all.

“I love that it’s open during the week so you can come down on nongame days, get some gear, and get ready for the game,” said Kelly.