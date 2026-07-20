Idaho State Police searching for missing 68-year-old woman last seen in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are searching for 68-year-old Patricia Perry, who was last seen on Friday, July 17, in Bingham County.

Police say Patricia is Native American, 5'01'', 145 lbs, and has brown eyes. She has black hair with gray roots.

Authorities say it's unknown what she was last seen wearing, though she was last seen on Friday at the Fort Hall Casino.

Patricia is diabetic and needs daily medication. Police say she does not have a car with her.

If you have any information on Patricia's whereabouts, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.