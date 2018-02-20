Idaho Senate leadership apologizes after GOP lawmaker's outburst

Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill said he was unhappy with Foreman's outburst and told him the behavior was inappropriate.
"I apologize for what happened there, because it's a reflection upon the Senate as a whole," Hill said. "It's a reflection on the whole legislature.'
Foreman also denies any ties to an unverified Twitter account purporting to belong to him that posted the students should discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic lawmaker.
That lawmaker then filed an ethics complaint against Foreman.
The Senate president said rules prevent him from discussing any possible ethics investigations against lawmakers.
"Obviously we don't want just random accusations made against people that could affect their political careers or even their effectiveness in what they're trying to do," Hill said. "Now, if there's probable cause, then everything is made public."
"The topic of abortion is emotionally charged on both sides," Foreman said. "So I think it's important to point out that this bill is not taking sides. Its not about abortion, the way I read it. It's about information flow and education."