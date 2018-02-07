BOISE, Idaho - A bill granting Idaho women access to a year's supply of birth control has jumped its first legislative hurdle.

The bill, backed by Planned Parenthood, would require insurance cover the cost of one-year's supply of birth control at a time. Currently, insurance covers one or three cycles, or months, of birth control for each pharmaceutical visit.

"Eleven states plus the District of Columbia have passed some version of this legislation," the bill's sponsor, Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, told the Senate Health & Welfare Committee on Wednesday.

As the effectiveness of birth control is dependent on consistent use, the intent of the bill is to lessen the burden on women with limited access to pharmacies or medical care.

The bill now awaits a full Senate hearing.