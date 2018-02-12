Idaho panel advances so-called 'abortion reversal' bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho Senate panel has advanced a proposal requiring doctors to inform women seeking medical abortions that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway through, despite physicians saying there's little evidence or science to back up that idea.

Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.

Meanwhile, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said that there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.

Utah, Arkansas and South Dakota have already enacted such requirements.

The Senate State Affairs Committee agreed to send the bill to the Senate floor Monday with just the two Democratic members opposing.