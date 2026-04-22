Idaho Republican candidates address key federal & state issues at GOP primary forum

BOISE, Idaho — Government accountability, federal and state spending and international conflicts were front and center as Republican primary candidates took the stage Tuesday night at a statewide forum in Boise.

Incumbents and challengers for U.S. Congress, the Senate, Idaho governor and other statewide offices spoke at the event hosted by the Ada County Republican Central Committee.

WATCH: Idaho Republican candidates address key issues GOP forum

Idaho Republican candidates address key issues at GOP primary forum

Candidates running for federal office zeroed in on tightening the national wallet.

"If we don't get inflation under control, if we don't get prices back down, our young people are going to turn to socialism, communism, fascism and Islamofascism," Joshua Roy, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said.

Perry Shumway, a candidate for U.S. Representative in the 2nd Congressional District, also focused on spending.

"If I am elected to this position, I will never ever vote for anything that increases the national debt," Shumway said.

Joe Evans, another candidate for U.S. Senate, addressed the state economy.

"One of the reasons why I'm running is because I believe the cost of living in the state of Idaho has gone too high. One of my first issues is possible living in the state of Idaho, followed shortly by Idaho prosperity," Even said.

RELATED | Casey Swensen challenges incumbent Josh Kohl in the Idaho State Senate District 25 Republican primary

Others shifted to foreign policy and how the U.S. should respond to ongoing conflicts abroad. Joseph Morrison, a candidate for U.S. Representative in the 1st Congressional District, addressed the issue.

"When I look at these endless foreign wars, I think that we could bring our young men and women back here to defend the home front," Morrison said.

Accountability and transparency also took center stage, with some candidates calling for more government oversight.

"I signed up for the party to bring full transparency to the government. I wanted the full release of the Epstein files," Andy Briner, another candidate for U.S. Representative in the 1st Congressional District said, "I wanted to not spend any more money. I wanted a smaller budget, and we didn't get that. And so I'm running to bring all that to hold Donald Trump accountable."

RELATED | Sample ballots available ahead of Idaho primary election

In the race for governor, candidates echoed similar themes, focusing on trust.

"If we stand up here and promise you something, we should be able to back that up," Justin Plante, a candidate for Idaho governor, said.

Mark Fitzpatrick, also running for Idaho governor, agreed.

"These last several years of just seeing how wicked and corrupt and deceptive our world has become, and how corruption has been sown into the very deep fabric of our society, and we need people who will step up," Fitzpatrick said. "You need to elect people who will step up and stand for truth."

Other gubernatorial candidates highlighted pro-life policies, gun rights and school improvements.

Meanwhile, candidates for other statewide offices, including secretary of state, treasurer, controller, and attorney general, are also in the running. Some of those races currently only have one Republican candidate.

The Ada County Republican Central Committee will also host a countywide candidate forum next Thursday, April 30, at 6 p.m. at Boise High School.