Sample ballots available ahead of Idaho primary election

Sample ballots are now available for all registered voters at VoteIdaho.gov ahead of Idaho's primary election on Tuesday, May 19.

“With the May primary election approaching, I encourage Idaho voters to review their sample ballot and take advantage of the resources available at VoteIdaho.gov,” said Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

Sample ballots will list all candidate races and measures that will appear on a voter's specific ballot. Officials remind voters that in Idaho's primaries, a voter's party affiliation will determine which ballot they are eligible to receive.

Early voting will be available from Monday, April 27, through May 15, but the exact schedule varies by county.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot and to preregister to vote is Friday, May 8, at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for absentee ballots to be received by county clerks is Election Day on May 19.

For a tutorial on how to access your sample ballot, click here.