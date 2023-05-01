Idaho Public Utilities Commission approves water rate hike

BOISE, Idaho — After several workshops and open community meetings for public education and comments, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission has approved a rate increase of 7% for Veolia Water Idaho.

Veolia had originally applied for a 24% increase in its initial filing in September.

The new rates are in effect as of today, May 1, 2023. Customer bills are expected to see an average of just over $2.00 per month, dependent on water usage.

The requested increase is for monies allowing Veolia to recoup capital expenditures related to new facilities and increasing operating expenses.

Veolia serves over 100,000 customers in Ada County.