Idaho Power lowers rate hike proposal, now seeks $110 million increase

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power has scaled back its proposed rate hike for 2026, filing a new settlement agreement with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission that would raise customer rates by $110 million — about 7.48% overall — instead of the 17% increase it initially sought.

If approved, the new rates would take effect Jan. 1, 2026, and apply only to Idaho customers. The company’s earlier proposal, submitted in September, would have raised residential bills by about $21 per month, or more than $250 per year. The revised plan would instead increase the average monthly bill by about $12.13 for a household using 900 kilowatt-hours per month.

Under the proposed settlement, rate changes would vary by customer class:



Residential: 9.74%

Small General Service: 9.78%

Large General Service: 3.79%

Large Power: 4.72%

Irrigation: 8.49%

The monthly service fee would remain unchanged.

A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Boise from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8, Suite 201-A, with a virtual option available. The commission is expected to issue a final order near the end of December.