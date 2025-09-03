Idaho Power's proposed rate increase could raise residential bills more than $250 a year

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power customers could face another rate hike in 2026, as the utility seeks state approval to raise residential rates by over 17%. If approved, the increase would add an average of about $21 per month — more than $250 a year — to the typical household’s bill.

"We understand that there [are] impacts when you increase rates, impacts on the customers," said Jordan Rodriguez with Idaho Power.

WATCH: Hear Rodriguez talk about growth and the need for a rate increase

Idaho Power rate increase proposal could raise residential bills more than $250 a year

The company is requesting $199 million to fund projects such as upgrading power grid infrastructure, building new energy storage facilities, and strengthening the system to be wildfire resilient.

RELATED | Boise water utility rates climb nearly 12% as Idaho Power seeks 13% hike

"We've seen expansive growth, unprecedented growth really, and that has forced us to grow the system with it— in order to meet customer demand," Rodriguez said.

This request marks the third consecutive year Idaho Power has sought a rate increase. Before 2023, it had been more than a decade since prices went up.

Idaho Power This is a breakdown of how the $199 million from the rate increase proposal is planned to be utilized by Idaho Power.

"The reality is, there's been so much growth in our service area and so much growth has been required of our system that there's a cost to do that," Rodriguez said.

Idaho Power has also filed rate decreases in 2024 and 2025 after its annual cost adjustments. The most recent, in April 2025, dropped residential rates by 10 percent.

"As a company, we remain very committed to keeping things as affordable as we can," Rodriguez said.

Idaho Power says they've seen 16,269 new customers, a mix of residential, industrial, and agricultural users, from 2023-2024, and expect that growth to continue.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC) will now review the proposed increase and can either approve it as is or modify it.

The IPUC has scheduled a series of community meetings so the public can share their input on the proposed rate increase:



September 26: Online Workshop, 6 to 9 p.m.

October 27: Twin Falls Public Hearing (447 Seastrom Street), 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

November 20: Boise Public Hearing (11331 W. Chinden, Building 8, Suite 201-A), 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

More information about these events is available on the IPUC website.