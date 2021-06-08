Watch
News

Actions

Idaho man gets life in prison in cold-case murder and rape

items.[0].image.alt
John Roark/John Roark
Brian Dripps addresses Judge Joel Tingey during the plea hearing of Brian Dripps at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Dripps plead guilty to the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1996. (John Roark/ Post Register/ Pool)
Brian Dripps plea hearing
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:01:55-04

BOISE, Idaho — 18-year-old Angie Dodge was raped and killed in her Idaho home a quarter-century ago and an innocent man wrongly served 20 years in prison for the crime.

On Tuesday, the man authorities say is the real killer was sentenced to life in prison. 55-year-old Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. must serve at least 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole. Judge Joel Tingey said it’s impossible to quantify how much damage has been caused by Dripps' actions.

Christopher Tapp was wrongfully convicted of the crime and spent 20 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to Dripps' arrest and Tapp's exoneration.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light