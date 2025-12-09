Idaho families feel effects of new refugee restrictions after D.C. shooting

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. refugee system has faced major disruptions over the last year, and new federal restrictions issued just last week are now affecting families here in the Treasure Valley.

The latest changes follow a November ambush-style shooting in Washington, D.C., in which one National Guard member was killed and another wounded. An Afghan man has been charged in the case. In response, the federal government placed additional limits on Afghan immigration processing as part of a broader national security review.

Under the new restrictions, most new visas for Afghan nationals are on hold. Many immigration and family-reunification cases have been paused, and federal review of pending cases has tightened.

This is not the first major federal policy shift to impact refugees this year.

In January, all U.S. refugee admissions were halted nationwide, immediately affecting families in Idaho who were preparing to reunite with loved ones.

Holly Beech, communications manager with the Idaho Office for Refugees, said the sudden pause triggered an immediate wave of disruptions for families across the state.

“People in Idaho who had loved ones very close, had those flight dates on the calendar, and then those got canceled,” Beech said.

Later in June, the broad shutdown shifted to a country-specific travel ban, restricting travel from 19 nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Somalia.

“And people were no longer able to get those visas for their loved ones to come here,” Beech said.

Beech said the deadly shooting in Washington, D.C., has continued to ripple through refugee communities nationwide and right here in Idaho.

“That kind of violence should never happen to anybody,” Beech said. “So now, due to that, the whole group is being … having to carry the weight of what one individual did. None of us would want to be held responsible for the actions of somebody else.”

For families already living in Idaho, Beech said even routine legal steps toward permanent residency have stalled under the new restrictions.

“Some people have been waiting over a year to get their green card,” Beech said.

And for others still separated from family members overseas, the future remains uncertain.

“Any hope of that is in limbo right now,” Beech said.

Federal officials say the pauses and restrictions are part of a broader national security review. For now, most Afghan visa and immigration processing remains largely on hold.