Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance wants to ban 'gun-free school zones'

On Saturday, the Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance (ISAA) put out a news release calling for the end of "gun-free school zones" throughout the state.

The ISAA claims that schools are less safe without armed staff and teachers.

They contend that the Idaho legislature made a mistake by not passing House Bill 415, which would amend "existing law to authorize a school employee who possesses an enhanced license to carry concealed weapons to carry on school property in certain instances."

As a result, they claim that school staff and students are left "vulnerable and defenseless."

"In the wake of the recent tragedy in Minnesota, some are renewing calls for gun control. ISAA stands firmly against these efforts." - ISAA news release

Without providing evidence, the ISAA says that "gun-free zones do not stop violence— they invite it."

According to ISAA President Greg Pruett, “Criminals don’t follow laws. Disarming law-abiding citizens only empowers those who seek to do harm.”

The ISAA further states that it will continue to oppose all gun control measures.