Idaho Second Amendment Alliance opposes gun restrictions at Caldwell rodeo grounds

CALDWELL, Idaho — "It's not the Idaho way. It's not what we are used to. Everybody is there to defend themselves and able to defend themselves," said Greg Pruett, president of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance.

The Idaho Second Amendment Alliance is raising concerns after receiving various reports from community members.

"Did you know about the rodeo changing its policy? Did you know about this no-guns issue at the rodeo?" said Greg Pruett.

Gun ban sparks Idaho Caldwell Night rodeo controversy

Pruett says it all stems from a law they strongly oppose.

Idaho's preemption law was intended to prevent local governments from imposing their own gun restrictions. In principle, this should also apply to public property leased by private entities. However, a ruling by the Idaho Supreme Court allows cities like Caldwell to delegate that authority.

"Even though it's on public property, if it's temporarily permitted or leased, now they can do whatever they want on that public property—where the cities and counties aren't allowed to regulate firearms," said Pruett.

He also emphasized issues that arise when rodeo attendees arrive carrying concealed firearms.

"Do they go all the way home and leave the firearm there? Or do they go home and not come back? Or do they put the firearm in a vehicle, right? And even if it's locked up, you still have that really big concern of someone breaking in and taking that firearm and using it for nefarious purposes," Pruett added.

I reached out to Caldwell Night Rodeo about this change, to which they responded that the policy is nothing new and has actually been in place for nearly two decades

In a statement, Caldwell Night Rodeo said:

This policy is rooted in our responsibility to protect the well-being of every individual who joins us at our annual rodeo. Our event includes areas where alcohol is served, and as safety professionals and law enforcement have advised us, alcohol and firearms simply do not mix.

While the surrounding area of the rodeo grounds is public, once you step inside the gates, rodeo-specific policies are enforced.

Organizers say the goal remains the same: to ensure Caldwell Night Rodeo continues to be a place where families and fans can enjoy world-class rodeo action in a secure and welcoming environment.

