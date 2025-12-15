Outfitter, guide sentenced for Lacey Act violations after hosting hunts in closed area

POCATELLO, Idaho — Two Challis guides, including the owner of White Cloud Outfitters, were recently sentenced in the United States District Court for the District of Idaho for Lacey Act violations in connection with providing illegal hunting guide services in a closed area of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The Lacey Act is a federal conservation law enacted in 1900 that prohibits the trafficking of illegal wildlife, fish, and plants.

According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, White Cloud Outfitters owner 54-year-old Jerrod Randall Farr "sold and facilitated Rocky Mountain Big Horn Sheep hunts that occurred in an area of the Salmon-Challis National Forest that is closed to hunting." Once sold, 68-year-old Timothy Scott guided those hunts.

Ultimately, sheep harvested during the hunts were shipped to Utah and Alaska in addition to being transported within Idaho.

Farr and Scott previously pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Lacey Act in June of 2025.

As a result of sentencing, Farr will pay a $9,500 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Fund and $15,000 in restitution to Idaho Fish & Game. Farr will also be required to serve two years of probation, "during which he is prohibited from hunting, accompanying hunters in the field, outfitting or guiding hunters, or profiting from outfitting or guiding hunters."

Scott will pay the same amounts in fines and restitution and will serve a total of four years of probation with the same hunting restrictions.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis praised Idaho Fish & Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for their investigative work that led to the charges.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Paskett and Christian Nafzger.

