Hunter dies during elk hunt on Bald Mountain; recovery delayed by weather

Recovery crews with Boise County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the area of Bald Mountain after a man died during an elk hunt on November 6.

According to a Facebook post from Boise County Search and Rescue, authorities say a group of hunters was headed back to their camp after harvesting an elk the day before. Around 3 a.m., authorities received a 911 call that a man was down and needed help.

Due to the remote location, an ambulance could not reach the hunters.

The hunters attempted CPR on the man but were unsuccessful. By the time emergency responders arrived, the man was dead.

Due to bad weather and location, recovery was delayed until 9 a.m. Crews on dirt bikes located and safely recovered the body and took it to the county coroner at the Boise County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death and the victim’s identity have not yet been released.

In a statement from Boise County Search and Rescue, they say, "Our heart felt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

They go on to say, "When visiting our mountains please remember that they offer amazing recreational opportunities; however, they can be dangerous. The further you go into the mountains the more difficult it can make it for first responders to reach you in an emergency."