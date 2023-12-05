Watch Now
Highway 21 wildlife overpass in action

Idaho Fish and Game cameras capture images of the overpass in action
Highway 21 wildlife overpass November, 22
Idaho Fish and Game
Highway 21 wildlife overpass November, 22
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 14:07:48-05

The Wildlife overpass on Highway 21 near Lucky Peak is seeing some action.

Idaho Fish and Game released these photos from November, showing success in encouraging wildlife to stay safe as they cross through the foothills.

Highway 21 wildlife overpass, November 18, 2023
Highway 21 wildlife overpass, November 17, 2023
Highway 21 wildlife overpass, November 19

