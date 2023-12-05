News
Highway 21 wildlife overpass in action
Idaho Fish and Game cameras capture images of the overpass in action
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 14:07:48-05
The Wildlife overpass on Highway 21 near Lucky Peak is seeing some action.
Idaho Fish and Game released these photos from November, showing success in encouraging wildlife to stay safe as they cross through the foothills.
