Idaho Transportation Department is building an overpass for wildlife on Highway 21

BOISE, Idaho — Construction has started for an overpass crossing Highway 21 to help deer and elk during their migration while trying to prevent crashes between motorists and wildlife.

"Protecting people and protecting wildlife is basically what this project is all about," said Scott Rudel, the Environmental Planner for the Idaho Transportation Department.

The Cervidae Peak Wildlife Crossing is funded through FLAP, the Federal Land Access Program, providing $3.2 million to limit collisions while enhancing habitat and landscape connectivity to public lands.

The overpass will be 120 to 150 feet long with natural landscape on top of it. The goal is to reduce incidents in that area by 80 percent.

"We are going to be putting fencing through that route that will guide the herds through it and it will be part of the migration pattern once they have established it," said Brian Rick of ITD.

ITD built a similar feature using an underpass back in 2010, a couple miles down the road, and the herds have been using it ever since during their migration in the winter months.

"The five years after the underpass went in the incidents went to zero so that showed a reduction in those crashes and it showed it was actually working," said Rudel.

Construction is expected to last through the summer with the project finishing up in the fall. Right now there is a 25-mph speed limit through the area.

The Idaho Transportation Department is building a two-lane detour for motorists before they can start on the overpass, and it is important to be alert driving through the construction zone.

A vehicle collision with deer or elk is dangerous for both the animals and the people in the car. At the very least, it will cause major damage to a vehicle.

"It’s saving the lives of humans and the animals themselves," said Rick.