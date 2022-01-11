Watch
News

Actions

Highway 21 north of Idaho City reopens after closure due to snow, avalanche risk

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 19:59:04-05

State Highway 21 north of Idaho City is now reopened.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the highway is reopen after heavy snow and avalanche risk closed two sections of the road.

Related: U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia closes due to 'considerable' avalanche risk

Related: Snowplows remove a giant tree from Highway 21 in Idaho snowstorm

To keep up to date on road conditions drivers can check 511.Idaho.Gov for conditions in real-time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light