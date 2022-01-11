Highway 21 north of Idaho City reopens after closure due to snow, avalanche risk

State Highway 21 north of Idaho City is now reopened.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the highway is reopen after heavy snow and avalanche risk closed two sections of the road.

Good news! SH-21 is now back open. Heavy snow and avalanche risk had two sections of the highway north of Idaho City closed last week. After a busy weekend of clean up, crews have the road cleared. pic.twitter.com/TuZX11iyyk — ITD (@IdahoITD) January 10, 2022

To keep up to date on road conditions drivers can check 511.Idaho.Gov for conditions in real-time.