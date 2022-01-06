Watch
U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia closes due to 'considerable' avalanche risk

Idaho Transportation Department
US-12 avalanche danger
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 13:36:33-05

US Highway 12 near Kooskia will close Thursday due to considerable avalanche risk following recent snow storms.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced US-12 east of Kooskia will close at 2 p.m. and is anticipated to stay closed "at least" through the night with more snow over the next day expected.

The gates at Fish Creek (Milepost 126) and Saddle Camp Road (Milepost 139) will close, according to ITD. Crews continue to notify any one in the area and drivers within the corridor of the impending closure.

ITD reports avalanche specialists will be on site helping maintenance crews reassess conditions to reopen the highway when it is safe.

Several other highways are currently impacted by heavy snow. US Highway 95 south of Moscow is experiencing blowing and drifting snow, according to ITD. The highway is not currently closed but could if conditions get worse. State Highway 64 from Nezperce (Milepost 0) to Four Corners (Milepost 8) are closed due to drifting snow.

Highway 21 north of Idaho City to Lowman is also closed due to blowing wind and drifting snow.

Drivers can use 511.idaho.gov to check road conditions and closures.

