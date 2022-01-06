U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia closes due to 'considerable' avalanche risk

US Highway 12 near Kooskia will close Thursday due to considerable avalanche risk following recent snow storms.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced US-12 east of Kooskia will close at 2 p.m. and is anticipated to stay closed "at least" through the night with more snow over the next day expected.

The gates at Fish Creek (Milepost 126) and Saddle Camp Road (Milepost 139) will close, according to ITD. Crews continue to notify any one in the area and drivers within the corridor of the impending closure.

Winter weather is forcing closures on highways across the state. SH-21 between Grandjean and Banner Summit and US-12 east of Kooskia are closed for avalanche danger.



More about US-12: https://t.co/LixH4w8PY8

ITD reports avalanche specialists will be on site helping maintenance crews reassess conditions to reopen the highway when it is safe.

Several other highways are currently impacted by heavy snow. US Highway 95 south of Moscow is experiencing blowing and drifting snow, according to ITD. The highway is not currently closed but could if conditions get worse. State Highway 64 from Nezperce (Milepost 0) to Four Corners (Milepost 8) are closed due to drifting snow.

Highway 21 north of Idaho City to Lowman is also closed due to blowing wind and drifting snow.

Drivers can use 511.idaho.gov to check road conditions and closures.