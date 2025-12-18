Hidden Christmas market inside downtown Boise café offers festive holiday escape

BOISE, Idaho — A hidden Christmas market inside a downtown Boise café is drawing shoppers this holiday season, offering a festive escape filled with décor, gifts and specialty foods from around the world.

Outside Tavola, a cozy café in downtown Boise, there is little indication that a seasonal market is tucked away inside. But beyond the dining area and coffee bar, a hidden door opens into a full Christmas shopping space designed to immerse visitors in the holiday spirit.

The secret market operates seasonally and has grown into a significant part of Tavola’s business, according to Kassie Cerami, who helps run the market each year.

“So we only open the first weekend in November until Christmas Eve. And we kind of have turned this into a big, huge part of our business,” Cerami said.

The idea behind the market predates Tavola itself. Cerami said the concept evolved from earlier holiday shops hosted out of the owner’s home. The market then found a permanent home inside the café.

“We used to do a Christmas shop out of her home years ago before we even had A’tavola," Cerami said. "We decided let's just make it our Christmas room, and it's become a really neat annual thing.”

Cerami said customer reactions are one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.

“We wish we had a camera at the door because people are just like– oh–you know, the minute they walk in. People love it,” she said.

For many visitors, Cerami said the market has become a seasonal tradition and a place where the holiday spirit truly begins.

“We've heard people saying that they aren't in the Christmas spirit until they come here,” she said.

The market is designed to be more than a place to shop, focusing instead on creating a full holiday experience.

Inside, shoppers can browse ornaments, decorations, gifts and international specialty food items, all curated to reflect the festive atmosphere.

Cerami said she hopes the hidden market continues to be part of Boise families’ holiday traditions.

“Just come and see us, and hopefully you'll make it part of your yearly experience,” she said.

The Christmas market inside Tavola is open through Christmas Eve and will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.