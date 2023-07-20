Here's why Chad Daybell's motion hearing was vacated

BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys representing Chad Daybell were expected to appear in court on July 20 to argue motions ahead of their client's upcoming murder trial in 2024, before the hearing was abruptly canceled.

Chad is on trial facing charges of conspiracy and murder in the deaths of his ex-wife Tammy Daybell and the two youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Specifically, Daybell's legal team submitted a request for all exhibits, transcripts, and materials from the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who was found guilty of murdering her children Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan earlier this year.

However, prosecutors did not object to the motion, causing Judge Steven Boyce to vacate the hearing.

Chad Daybell's trial is set to begin on April 1, 2024.