Health advisories issued for Lake Lowell and Lake Cascade

IDAHO — On August 15, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (DHW) issued health advisories for Lake Lowell in Canyon County and Van Wyck Boat Ramp on the southeast side of Lake Cascade in Valley County.

The boat ramp is located on the southeast side of Lake Cascade.

Recent water tests have revealed high amounts of toxin-producing cyanobacteria in both bodies of water, posing a risk to people, pets, and livestock.

The community is urged to take precautions when visiting these areas. Avoid swimming or making contact with the water, and ensure that children and pets do not drink or enter the water.

If you experience symptoms such as rashes, hives, red eyes, wheezing, or shortness of breath after making contact with the water, consult your healthcare provider or call poison control at 1-800-222-1222. Additionally, report these incidents to algae@deq.idaho.gov.

For more information on cyanobacteria and the latest updates on water testing, visit the DHW website.