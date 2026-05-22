Heading outdoors for Memorial Day Weekend? Find out what camps, trails are open

IDAHO — Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial beginning of camping season in the Gem State.

However, before you head into the mountains with a tent or camper in tow, Idaho News 6 advises that you KNOW BEFORE YOU GO by checking various National Forest, State Parks, and agency websites to find out if your desired camping spot requires a reservation, remains closed, or is first-come, first-served.

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Furthermore, we advise travelers to check road conditions for closures or delays before getting on the road to the great outdoors.

Many high-elevation hiking trails also remain closed due to ongoing snowmelt.

You can check various campground, trail, and road conditions via the websites linked below:

Outdoor recreationists are also advised to do their part to keep Idaho’s outdoors safe from wildfires. Please follow all fire restrictions and prevent wildfires before they start.

From everyone at Idaho News 6, have a happy and safe Memorial Day Weekend!

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