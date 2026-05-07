Idaho to welcome new 677-acre state park outside of Salmon

SALMON, Idaho — A new state park is coming to Idaho this summer.

Idaho Parks and Recreation announced that the Twin Peaks Ranch State Park will officially become Idaho's newest outdoor destination, with a ribbon-cutting on June 27. The park is located 20 miles south of Salmon, Idaho, and spans 677 acres.

Twin Peaks Ranch is surrounded by the Bitterroot and Lemhi mountain ranges, sitting at the edge of Idaho's Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

"The area’s public lands, mountain trails, and wildlife corridors provide year-round opportunities for hiking, biking, riding, and exploration," the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation wrote in a press release.

The park will feature a visitor center, 24 cabins, two fishing ponds, a natural warm spring, 360-degree views, and access to over 2,000 miles of trails.

The guest ranch, originally built in the mid-20th century, will include a full-service kitchen, shared dining space, and gathering areas suited for group events or retreats.

According to the Parks and Recreation website, reservations are now available.