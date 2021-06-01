Treasure Valley YMCA's offering swim lessons to help curb summer drownings

BOISE, Idaho — There were more deaths on the Idaho rivers last year than anywhere else in the country.

In 2017, Idaho had the second-highest rate of accidental drownings for children in the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 10 people die every day from accidental drownings. Two of those deaths are children aged 14 and younger.

All Treasure Valley YMCA locations offer swimming lessons for infants as young as 6 months old and adults of any age. In classes for both children and adults, they learn a handful of skills to keep themselves safe in and around water but some of the most important techniques they learn are life preservation techniques.

The three techniques taught in all classes or lessons are:

"Huddle" (done with a life jacket)

"Help" (done with a life jacket)

"Chicken, Eagle, Solider" (done without a life jacket)

The YMCA locations are now offering swimming lessons and classes. Registration is open, to check availability and save your spot, you can visit their website.